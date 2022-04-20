SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police arrested a 64-year-old man for the possession of child pornography. Now, investigators believe there could be more victims.

In a press release, the Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) said a cell phone was found outside the Circle Drive Apartments on Wednesday, April 13. When the person who found the phone was trying to find out to whom it belonged, they found inappropriate pictures of a young child and turned the phone into SPD.

With a search warrant, SPD found multiple lewd photos of a 6-year-old including images of, “the

child’s genitals, the child partially clothed, and the child made to pose in a provocative manner.”

Police determined that the phone belonged to Chano Martinez Hernandez, 64, and got a warrant for his arrest the following day. That Friday, Hernandez was arrested with two other phones, which were seized by police to use as evidence.

On Sunday, police were informed of two more phones, one with lewd pictures of a different child.

SPD said Hernandez admitted in an interrogation, to sexual conduct with at least one child.

Hernandez is lodged in the Nolan County Jail, with a bond of $10,000, on one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

The accused could face additional charges, according to SPD, including the following:

Possession/Promotion of Lewd Visual Material Depicting a Child

Indecency with a Child by Exposure

Sexual Performance of a Child

Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography

Police in Sweetwater said they believe there could be more victims. If you believe you know of a potential victim, contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6686.