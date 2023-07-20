MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Celebration of the Arts, organized by the Arts Council of Midland, is back for its 39th year! The festival hosts local entertainers and performers, non-profit organizations, family-friendly activities, and special events throughout the weekend at the Bush Convention Center.

Premiere Party: Friday, July 21, 2023 | 7 – 10PM | Ticketed Event

Festival Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023 | 10AM – 5PM | Free Admission

Festival Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023 | Noon – 5PM | Free Admission

