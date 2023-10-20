ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa will be celebrating the return of the autumn season with a Fall Festival, a first of it’s kind in the City.

“We have several different things planned throughout the day, said Meagan Mendenhall, Special Events Coordinator for the City. “The first would be at 3 pm, we’re giving away bicycle helmets to the first 300 kids, so make sure and come early if that’s something that you would like. And then moving on we have entertainers coming, ‘Flippin Out Extreme Trampoline Artists,’ and then food trucks will be going on all day, jumpers, inflatables, and games all day.”

The Fall Festival starts at 3pm on Saturday, October 21st at McKinney Park, continuing until 9pm. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.