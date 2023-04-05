BALMORHEA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The cool, crystal-clear waters of Balmorhea State Park are calm now, but things are expected to get splashing this weekend amid Easter celebrations; it’s one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. Here’s everything you need to know before you go:

Balmorhea State Park offers many activities, such as swimming in the world’s largest spring-fed pool, outdoor grilling, and exploring nature. The newly restored pool, which is 25 feet deep in some places, is open daily but no lifeguard is on duty. Swimmers younger than 15 must be supervised at all times by a parent, legal guardian, or other responsible adult over the age of 17. Pets are not allowed in the fenced pool area.

The park has a 650 person per day limit, so visitors are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time. You can purchase your day passes here.

If you want to stay overnight this weekend, you’ll have to do it away from the park proper because the area is under renovation, however, park goers can use RV hookups in the City, as well as book a room at one of several hotels.

Additionally, it is against the law to consume or possess alcohol at any state park in Texas, so be sure to leave the alcohol behind. Also, Easter eggs and confetti are prohibited because of wildlife in the area.

You can learn more about the park and its amenities here.