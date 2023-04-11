ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The museum will be hosting a freespring inspired Community Art Day on Saturday, April 15th from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

Partnering with several community organizations, the Art Museum invites families to celebrate spring and learn about upcoming summer programs like the Teen Artist Residency Program and summer art camps.

With fun art stations for all ages, treats from the Chairo Coffee Co. trolley, and visits from community partners, there will be plenty to do for the entire family.

Some of the partners include Odessa High School Harp Ensemble, ECISD Early Childhood Program, Basin PBS, and Friends of the Ector County Library.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please call Savannah Woodward, the Marketing and Development Manager, or visit the Ellen Noel website.