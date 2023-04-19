MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Join the fun with the whole family at the Sibley Spring Festival, including the bookmobile, educational activities, garden tours, trail walks, face painting, a magic show, games, crafts, and live music. Scooter Dog and Katelynn’s Sno Cones will also be there as venders.

On Saturday, April 29th, the Sibley Spring Festival will be from 10am to 1pm at 1307 E. Wadley near Hogan Park. Come see what the Sibley Nature Center has to offer all year. All activities are free and open to the public.

A variety of community sponsors will also be present and providing information on their programs, including Texas Parks and Wildlife, Sibley Camera Club, Midland County Public Library, Museum of the Southwest, Texas Master Naturalists, UTPB, Arts Council of Midland, Midland College, Boys & Girls Club, AgriLife Extension, Rusty the Cowboy, Dr. Rebecca Dodge, MidlandAF, and Midland Historical Society.

More information about this event, the nature center, and other upcoming events can be found at the Sibley Nature Center website or you can give them a call.