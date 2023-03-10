ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On March 20th, fans will be able to enjoy a small vanilla cone at Dairy Queen locations throughout Texas completely free.

“Signs that spring has arrived in Texas can be felt by the warm sun, appearance of bluebonnets in open fields, and Free Cone Day at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “We love to welcome our biggest fans into our Lone Star restaurants and treat them to a delicious cone to build memories with their families.”

Fans can also share a photo enjoying their free cone and tag @DairyQueenTX on Instagram and Twitter using “freeconeday.”

If you can’t make it to Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen will be offering the Mint Brownie Blizzard® throughout March to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17th.