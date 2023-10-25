ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Enjoy a colorful journey into the cherished holiday tradition at the Ellen Noel Art Museum. This makes more than 15 years that the museum has celebrated the event in the Permian Basin.

Participants will be able to discover the customs and heritage of Dia de los Muertos with free, hands-on art activities. Dance and musical performances will also be included, such as a special performance by “Viva Mexico!” at 2:30pm, a musical performance by “Mariachi Armonia!” at 3:30pm, and an Ofrenda display by the 8th grade Spanish students from the Compass Academy.

The community art day will be on Saturday, October 28th, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. The event is free and open to the public, offering an opportunity to celebrate this special holiday and learn more about the traditions that make Dia de los Muertos so unique.

For more information, please contact Jon Montgomery, Marketing and Development Director, at 432-550-9696 ext. 214, or visit the museum’s website.