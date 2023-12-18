ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Complex Community Federal Credit Union recently announced the conclusion of their annual food drive.

The initiative, which took place in several different communities, including Lubbock, Odessa, Midland, Andrews, Monahans, and Big Spring, culminated in the delivery of donations to various local food banks including Meals on Wheels of Odessa.

Throughout the campaign, with CCFCU locations serving as collection points, employees and community members contributed canned food items to help those facing food insecurity. This resulted in 15,000 donated items.

“We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response from our community members and staff,” said Jason Berridge, CEO of CCFCU. “This annual food drive is a tradition that allows us to live out our commitment to the communities we serve. We believe in making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors, and this year’s contributions will undoubtedly bring comfort and joy to many during the holiday season.”

CCFCU says the food drive is a testament to the Credit Union’s belief in giving back and supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season.