EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 700 migrants were apprehended this past weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to a press release by CBP, agents with Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station encountered four large groups in La Grulla and Roma.

In total, 754 migrants were apprehended. Of those, 356 were single adults, 275 were family members and 123 were unaccompanied children.

The release stated that the migrants were from Cuba and various South American and Central American countries.