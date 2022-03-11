EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) — Border Patrol agents seized over $676,000 worth of marijuana in three separate smuggling attempts within 24 hours.

On March 10, agents at the Rio Grande Border Patrol Station saw several individuals crossing the river with “bundles of narcotics,” near La Rosita, a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated.

When agents responded, the individuals dropped the bundles and fled into Mexico, the release said. The agents were able to recover four bundles of marijuana, weighing 290 pounds. The bundles were valued at $232,000.

During this time, McAllen Border Patrol agents were responding to a separate incident involving “suspicious activity” near Cuevitas. Agents in the area were able to find and apprehend two Mexican nationals who had 15 bundles of marijuana. The bundles weighed a total of 174 pounds, valued at $139,000.

In another separate incident, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents seized 13 bundles of marijuana, weighing 382 pounds. The bundles were valued at $305,000.