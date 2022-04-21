MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The fire that destroyed the Viking Pools building in the 10000 block of Interstate 20 on Wednesday has not been determined by investigators. And a Midland County spokesperson said Thursday morning the cause may never be known.

“At this point, our investigation is over, but the calls will remain open,” said Public Information Officer Tate Owen. “Due to the damage caused by the fire, we could sift through that building for weeks and not find the cause.”

However, Owen did say investigators did not find any evidence of arson.

“There are no indications of it being intentional,” she said.

The fire started about 7:45 p.m., well after employees had left for the day, and burned until late in the night. Multiple agencies, including the Midland Fire Department, Odessa Fire Rescue, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Midland County Volunteer Fire Department, and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department, all responded to the business, and, according to Owen, firefighters used AFFF foam in addition to water to douse the flames.