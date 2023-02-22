ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of criminal mischief.

According to OPD, on February 17, an unknown man jumped on top of a vehicle and stomped the windshield, causing it to break. The suspect, seen in the video above, then left the scene in a green Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0002076. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.