ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera, an alleged road rage incident lead to a fistfight between two Odessa drivers last weekend. The video was posted to Facebook and went viral instanstly.

Now some who were in the area said the fight escalated very quickly and drivers were concerned for their own safety.

The video showed two men fighting at the intersection of 42nd and John Ben Shepperd Parkway in Odessa. One person who saw the fight break out from the start, said they’re glad the situation didn’t involve others in the area.

They chose to remain anonymous.

“The guy on the motorcycle, he was really close to his car, that’s why I was like, what’s going on? Like it’s weird, and he was kicking his car, and that’s when like from the situation, it lead to, like, the other stuff,” they described.

Witnesses said one man was riding his motorcycle when the man in the white car was trying to turn right onto 42nd street and almost hit the motorcyclist.

They said the driver of the white car tried to move to the other side of the lane to separate himself from the situation when they said the motorcyclist approached the car, parked his motorcycle, and went right up to the car window. That’s when witnesses said it got out of hand.

“At the red light, that’s when the man in the motorcycle parked his bike and he walked to the white car, and that’s when he hit the passenger’s window and it cracked. The driver of the white car then comes out expressing how sorry he was,” they said. “Even then, even after the window had been broken, explaining to the man how he didn’t see him, and then the man on the motorcycle then pushed him and escalated the situation, leading to a fistfight between the two.”

The witness then said the brawl lead to the motorcyclist, slashing the car’s tires. And said shortly after, police arrived to diffuse the situation.

“After the brawl, the motorcycle man reaches into his pocket, while the other man gets into his car, and that’s when he slashes his tire. And I think he tried to slash the tire, but I’m not sure if he was able to. And that’s when the police showed up.”

Those who were close to the fight said they were glad the situation stayed contained to the two men and didn’t hurt anyone else in the area.

“Yeah, that is pretty scary, to think of it, if there could have been guns pulled out. I’ve seen road rage incidents but I never seen like, where they’ve gone off and started fighting like that,” they added.

ABC Big 2 reached out to the Odessa Police Department and have yet to receive a statement back.

Those who spoke, just continued to urge drivers to be careful on the roads and be patient when trying to navigate where you need to go.