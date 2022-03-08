ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of buying stolen catalytic converters. Crystal Delira, 33, and Mike Torres, 55, were taken into custody on March 3. They have been charged with Purchase of Stolen Catalytic Converters, a state jail felony.

According to a news release, an ESCO deputy pulled the pair over after seeing several exhaust systems with attached catalytic converters hanging over the edge of the truck bed.





Catalytic converter theft is a growing problem across the state, according to State Farm, in 2021, Texas saw a 572% increase from 2020 for insurance claims stemming from stolen catalytic converters. In terms of payouts, the total amount State Farm paid to customers in 2021 was nearly $63M, in 2020 that figure was quite lower, at a little less than $9M. Specifically in Texas, State Farm paid customers more than $7.8M in resulting claims from catalytic converter thefts in 2021 with an average claim of more than $2,100.

What is it? And why do thieves want it?

A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that’s in the exhaust system underneath a vehicle. The device makes it so that carbon monoxide is not coming out of a vehicle’s tailpipe. It doesn’t seem like an item to be targeted by thieves, so why do people steal them?

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals: platinum, rhodium and palladium. Depending on the size of the converter, thieves are selling them for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars. For the owner of the car, it can be a costly crime due to the potential loss of work, finding and paying for alternate transportation, and paying thousands to get the car fixed.

To reduce the risk of auto parts being stolen, consider these tips: