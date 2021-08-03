Catalytic converter claims in Texas triple in first half of 2021

These parts were recovered by local law enforcement in February.

TEXAS (Nexstar)- In a recent report released by State Farm, Texas ranks as the second state for the most catalytic converter thefts across the country.

In all, the company has paid out more than 2.6 million dollars in more than 1,380 claims across Texas since January of this year.

Why the rise in thefts?

Catalytic converters are relatively easy to access and remove. A thief can unbolt and remove a catalytic converter in less than 10 minutes.

Additionally, the metals used to make the catalytic converters include platinum, palladium, and rhodium. All which thieves sell for hundreds to thousands of dollars per ounce. For instance, platinum is currently trading at over $1,000 per ounce, palladium at $2,500 per ounce, and rhodium at $17,500 per ounce. Thieves see it as a quick and fairly low risk with high payout potential.

State Farms offers these tips to help prevent theft: