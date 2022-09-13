PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CASA of West Texas is a local organization that helps children who have been removed from their homes, because of neglect or abuse, navigate the court system.

CASA said there are more than 150 children in foster care in Midland alone. Now these heroes are stepping up to help these children through their traumatic experiences.

“I wanted to be the voice for those who cannot speak for themselves,” said advocate Patrizia Clark. “I always wanted to change the world, but then I realized that I may not be able to change the world, but I can change one kid’s world.”

“When you think about how many children are in the child welfare system here in just the Permian Basin, it’s pretty staggering,” said advocate Kit Bredimus. “It is so fulfilling and rewarding knowing you’re that constant in this child’s life…you’re with them through their entire journey. And then sometimes, even after they’ve had a conclusion to their case, whether they go back to their family…you still have the opportunity to interact with them and help carry on that relationship to help them grow and be happy and successful people.”

Clark said being a child advocate takes a lot of time and is a big commitment, but she says it’s worth it.

“What you get in return, it’s something that you cannot even measure,” she said.

To learn how to become a volunteer, visit this website.