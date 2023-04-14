ODESSA, Texas (KMID/ KPEJ) – For National Child Abuse Prevention Month, five CASA volunteers were sworn in by a Midland judge to help in its continuous efforts of child protection.

We spoke to the newly special appointed advocates and why joining the group means so much to them.

Some of the advocates said they just want to be a voice for children in foster care.

“I had such hard childhood as well and if it wasn’t for people in my life, it wasn’t a CASA volunteer, but other people, church and mentors that meant a lot to me,” said Lyana Rallo.

Rallo is one of the five volunteers who was recently sworn in by a judge as a new casa of west texas advocate at the Midland County Courthouse. She will join the more than 120 volunteers in the front lines in protecting abused and neglected children.

“I’ve been wanting to be a CASA volunteer probably for about 15 years,” she said.

Newly appointed advocate Beverlee Muny said as a nurse, she has seen it all. Muny said she wants to help the children taken away from their families get the support they need.

“The safety and care that they get is so important and not to be in a difficult situation with no help and to help families get back together,” said Muny.

She said it has been a rewarding process to become a special appointed advocate.

“They advocate for children who are in the foster care system, that’s kind of broad, but they make sure first and foremost they are in a safe and stable environment,” said the group’s Volunteer Recruiter Specialist Ariel Sanchez. “They are also there to make sure the kids don’t fall through the cracks.”

Sanchez said it’s their first swear in this year. She said it was held in April to raise awareness for National Abuse Prevention Month.

“It is Child Abuse Awareness Month and we do work with victims and children who have suffered abuse and neglect to all kinds of degree,” she said.

Sanchez said CASA only steps in when a child has been removed from their home because of abuse or neglect.

She said even though the cases can be heartbreaking, the organizations’ hope is that more people will consider becoming a voice for these children.

“When you hear the stories of other kids, it breaks your heart, but it lets you know how important your job is, ” said Rallo.

Sanchez said there is still a dire need for more volunteers. CASA serves midland and the six surrounding counties.

All April, we will continue highlighting local organizations and their strides in raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.