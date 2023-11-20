MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – CASA of West Texas, a local child advocacy non-profit, recently spoke about Giving Tuesday and the toy drive it’s hosting for local children.

Ariel Sanchez, Creative Marketing Specialist for CASA, detailed the importance of Giving Tuesday for all local non-profits.

“Giving Tuesday is pretty important here, so Giving Tuesday is a big push for monetary donations to local non-profits,” said Sanchez. “So, since non-profits are non-profits, donations like that from the community are really important to forwarding all of our various missions that we have.

CASA of West Texas is hosting a toy drive for kids locally, accepting donations at it’s headquarters, located at 1611 West Texas Ave., Mondays through Fridays from 8am to 5pm.

“Every toy that’s donated will go to a child in foster care. I think for me it’s really important to give these kids as best a Christmas as possible,” said Sanchez. “Sometimes they’re far away from their communities, far away from their homes, and even separated from family, so anything that we can do – I can do to help give these kids a good Christmas is really important to me.”

CASA of West Texas also has an Amazon Wishlist on their website, where you can also make a donation for Giving Tuesday.