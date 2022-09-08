PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Frontier CASA is hosting its 1st Annual Jail-A-Thon in Pecos this September.

If you live in Pecos or the surrounding area and you’ve ever wanted to have someone arrested for a good cause, now’s your chance. At 9:00 a.m. on September 23, the local Pecos CASA will be jailing participants in its first ever Jail-A-Thon Fundraiser. The event will be held at the Frontier CASA local office at 110 E. 6th Street in Pecos.

Each participant must raise $500 by September 23 to avoid being arrested. Any person in the community may call 432-290-1218 and donate $100 per hour to keep a participant in jail.

Individuals can also add people to the arrest list by calling 432-290-4620 with a donation of $100 to donate