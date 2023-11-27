MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Carver Center has been named the Number One Charter Elementary School in the state of Texas, according to the U.S. News and World Report, while also improving from number eight to number four in its rating among all elementary schools in the state.

Rankings are based on reading and math proficiency and performance data. MISD says 89% of Carver students scored at or above proficient level for math, while 93% of Carver students scored at or above that level in reading.

The campus also finished number two in reading and number seven in math among all elementary schools, improving from previous rankings.

“We are proud of Carver’s history of academic success, but to earn the top spot in the entire state is an incredible honor,” said Carver Center Executive Administrator Stephanie Carnett. “This recognition is a tribute to the hard work of our dedicated teachers and students.”

The Carver Center serves first through sixth grade students who tested into the Gifted/Talented program at MISD and have shown superior aptitude, advanced reasoning, and high achievement.

Overall, 19 of the 26 MISD elementary campuses have been ranked in the top half of the U.S. News and World Report rankings. This is led by Emerson Elementary, which came in at number 581, which is within the top 10% of all elementary schools in Texas.