ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 17-year-old from Odessa was indicted by an Ector County grand jury late last month in connection with a shooting in June that left several people injured and one teen dead. Akias Kwentae Clarrett, who was just 16 at the time of the shooting, will be tried as an adult; he’s facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Capital Murder.

Clarrett was transferred from the Ector County Youth Center to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday. Now he, and two others charged in connection with the shooting, are awaiting trial.

According to that affidavit, on June 29, a truck carrying four teens arrived at the Carriage House apartment complex on Dixie Boulevard to sell a firearm illegally to someone known only by his social media handle “Gocraazyjdot”. When the teens arrived, they were met by three people, later identified as 18-year-old Jayven Landerth, 18-year-old Kannin Shorter, and 16-year-old Clarrett, identified at the time as “K-SO” because of his age.

Akias Clarrett Jayven Landerth Kannin Shorter

Investigators said Landerth, Shorter, and Clarrett approached the truck and intended to rob the victims of the firearm they’d previously agreed to purchase. Video obtained from the area reportedly showed Shorter approach the truck’s front passenger door and fire into the vehicle. Landerth and Clarrett were also caught on camera approaching the vehicle from the rear, according to the affidavit.

After an exchange of gunfire, investigators said the truck left the scene and struck Landerth as it sped away. The driver of that truck arrived at a local hospital a short time later and hospital staff said three people inside the vehicle were treated for gunshot wounds: a fourth passenger, 16-year-old Gonzolo Antonio Diaz Jr. was pronounced dead.

OPD said that an autopsy revealed that Diaz was allegedly struck by a bullet fired by Clarrett.

Following an investigation, both Clarrett and Landerth were arrested in July; Shorter was arrested in September after evading law enforcement for weeks. Clarrett remained in jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $400,000 bond. Both Landerth and Shorter also remained in custody as of Wednesday on a $500,000 and $600,000 bond, respectively.