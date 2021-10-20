Carpet shoes? Illegal migrants using this trick to conceal their tracks

PRESIDIO, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, U.S. Border agents on horseback in Presidio found a large group of illegal migrants in the area. Agents said the illegal migrants were wearing “carpet shoes” to try and sneak through the desert.

According to CBP, illegal migrants are using rope to tie scraps of carpet to the bottom of their shoes in hopes of wiping away footprints as they wander through the desert train. This can make it more difficult to track down large groups moving through the area.





While the tactic may work for some, border apprehensions are up considerably in 2021. In fact, from October of 2020 through September of 2021, agents across the country encountered more than 1.7 million illegal migrants.