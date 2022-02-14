CARLSBAD, New Mexico (Nexstar)- The Carlsbad Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbery and sexual assault. Kenneth Colby Miller has been charged with one count of Robbery and three counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration, and one count of Larceny, according to a news release.

Around 4:15 p.m. on February 13, CPD responded to Roadrunner Express located at 1201 West Pierce after the clerk inside called and reported the attack. When police arrived at the scene, Miller locked himself inside the store. The victim, however, was able to escape.

The Eddy County Regional SWAT team and CPD officers then entered the store and arrested Miller without further incident. Investigators said Miller stole $60.00 from the cash register as well as personal property belonging to the victim before attacking before attacking the clerk.