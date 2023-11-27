ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A care giver from Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly stole credit cards and debit cards from her elderly clients and used them to make fraudulent purchases. Princesse Mercedes Thomas, 35, has been charged with Fraud of the Elderly and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse of the Elderly.

According to an Odessa Police Department Report, earlier this year two elderly clients, ages 82 and 94, employing Thomas as a care provider reported that someone had used their debit and credit cards to make unauthorized transitions. Investigators said the fraudulent transactions included payments to Parkway Oaks Apartments and Rent-A-Center, as well as electronic fund transfer payments from the client’s bank accounts to the tune of more than $13,000.

Investigators said they traced the payments made at the apartment complex back to Thomas, who allegedly used the stolen information to pay her lease. Rent-A-Center also confirmed that Thomas had used the stolen debit card to pay for items she’d purchased from the store and investigators used that confirmation to obtain an arrest warrant.

Thomas was arrested on November 21 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $16,000.