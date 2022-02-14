ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — Early Monday morning just before 2am, two vehicles lost control sending one barreling through a Flex 24 gym located on University Blvd.

The vehicle that smashed through the gym shattering the exterior windows and damaging some of the equipment is believed to be a black Camaro and the other vehicle involved was a truck that was left flipped over.

Melissa Wiant, an Odessa local, happened to be driving by the scene and explained what she witnessed.

“All I saw was a black Camaro that was inside the gym that had gone through the glass window and there was also a pickup, maybe a Ram, that was turned upside down and there was glass everywhere.” said Wiant.

An employee from Flex 24 gym said they dont think anyone was seriously injured and from the surveillance footage it’s hard to imagine that everyone involved in the crash would walk away.

Jill Slatten, an employee of Flex 24 said, ” I don’t think anyone was injured, from what I saw on our cameras the gentlemen that was in the car that went through the window got out of the car and was walking so he appeared fine. I couldn’t see the other vehicle but I don’t think there were any serious injuries.”

As for the cause of this crash, it is still being investigated but speed seems to have been a major factor.