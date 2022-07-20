ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – People living in the 3600 block of Springbrook Drive in Odessa said their cars have been tagged by the same person multiple times since last year. They believe it’s connected to cars being broken into later that night after being tagged.

Now they hope the person responsible stops, or police catch them.

“It’s still a mischievous thing going on in our neighborhood with the thefts, I think that it’s best to be precautionary, and that’s really what I’m getting down to,” said longtime Springbrook resident Adam Smith.

Smith and other neighbors said someone has been tagging their cars with notes of scripture which later lead to those cars getting broken into.

When looking closer some notes aren’t even scripture, one was even lyrics from a John Mayer song.

Adam Smith has grown up on Springbrook and said the concern for safety in the neighborhood outweighs any other thoughts.

“they’re doing it regularly, so I don’t think it’s just, you know, graces of the lord, you know, giving scriptures out. Things used to be, you could turn a blind eye to, or just not acknowledge as a bad deed, people are not minded the same way as they used to be. So, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” added Smith.

Smith said this case is making everyone uncomfortable in their own homes and hopes this changes soon.

He urged, “Regardless, people shouldn’t have to feel uneasy. You should have some sense of security in your own neighborhood.”

Another neighbor said this started last year but is now becoming more consistent.

She said at this point, the neighborhood is more annoyed than anything.

She chose to remain anonymous.

She added, “If you want to continue tagging cars with scriptures, get the scriptures right. They’re not really matching up. We’ve all looked them up. They’re not matching up.”

Corporal Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department said no matter the circumstance, people should always report it to law enforcement

“Well, you know, a lot of times people think that they’re wasting our time by calling with those types of calls. And the truth is, they’re absolutely not wasting our time. You really have nothing to lose. It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” emphasized Corporal LeSueur.

OPD also said they have received multiple reports from this area in reference to the car tagging and ask that if you have any information that could help stop the person responsible, contact the department directly.