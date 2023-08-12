ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With almost 2 out of 3 car seats used incorrectly, the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping to help parents ensure their children are safe in the car.

TxDOT will be at Fire Station #6 on Tuesday, August 22nd, from 3pm to 5pm, providing free car seat inspections. Participants must bring their child and know their height and weight.

If you have any questions, please contact Gina Rodriguez, from AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety & KidSafe Initiatives at 432-271-7104 or email gina.galindo@ag.tamu.edu.