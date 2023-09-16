Update: According to a post by the City of Odessa, when first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that struck the north side of Cinergy, entering the arcade area.

Authorities believe the driver accidentally stepped on the gas, going through the set of doors. Police also say there are no apparent signs of intoxication, with the driver of the vehicle only sustaining minor injuries.

Several people who were inside at the time were also struck by the vehicle, but all are believed to have minor injuries.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A car ran into the Cinergy movie theater, located at 8250 Hwy 191, Saturday evening.

According to witnesses at the scene, at around 9pm, people inside the theater heard a loud noise. After someone allegedly said there was a shooter inside the building, they left the building fleeing into the backfield near the theater.

We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.