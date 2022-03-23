ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An arrest affidavit for 25-year-old Christy Contreras has revealed new details about how investigators with the Odessa Police Department caught up with the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Contreras has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a 2nd degree felony.

OPD responded to the crash around 7:00 a.m. on March 22; the deadly crash happened in the 1900 block of E 42nd Street. Police said a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King, was standing in the left turn lane when he was hit by a driver in a red car. Witnesses at the scene said the driver of that vehicle left the scene, turning northbound onto Grandview Avenue. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators had the area blocked off for hours on Tuesday gathering evidence. According to an affidavit, car parts left behind at the scene matched a newer model Toyota Corolla. Cameras in the area showed a matching car traveling east just minutes before the crash. Police were able to get a license plate number for that vehicle and Contreras was identified as the registered owner.

According to the affidavit, investigators later found a phone number for Contreras, and they contacted her by phone. At that point, Contreras admitted to hitting King and leaving the scene.

Contreras was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she is being held on a $35,000 bond. According to jail records, Contreras has been arrested multiple times since 2014. Her most recent arrest was in October of 2020 when she was charged with two counts of Child Abandonment/Endangerment by Criminal Negligence, as well as Evading Arrest/Detention in a Vehicle.