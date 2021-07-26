Car crashes into Odessa home leaving homeowners to pick up the pieces

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – OPD tell us that a car crashed into an Odessa home on Sunday. The homeowners say that they are now working to replace a car that was totaled and fix another that was damaged.

“After the crash occured, one of the occupants went out of one of the vehicles, exited, and went and punched one of the other occupants out of the other vehicle, punched them in the face.” says CPL. Steve LeSueur

7 people were involved in the two car crash and three of them were arrested.

Charges range from public intoxication to assault according to OPD police report.