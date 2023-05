ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home on Dixie Boulevard and 13th Street early Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash caused one car to catch fire.

Investigators said the car then crashed into the home, but fire crews extinguished the flames before it spread to the residence. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the City. Officials did not say what caused the crash.