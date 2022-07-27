MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When diagnosed with cancer, daily tasks like cleaning become challenging for many patients. Now, a local nonprofit organization has been helping local cancer patients clean their homes, for free.

In 2006, Debbie Sardone founded the nonprofit organization, Cleaning for a Reason.

The organization has been making a huge impact on cancer patients across the country, and now it’s trying to grow more locally.

Sardone said their clients have needed this type of help for a long time.

“Cancer patients who have this vulnerable immune system, need cleaning now more than ever before,” she added.

Sardone said she met a possible client who had to turn down cleaning services because they couldn’t afford to pay while paying for cancer treatments.

That’s when Sardone decided no one suffering from cancer would be denied by her business, and Cleaning for a Reason was born.

Cancer patients are now offered free home service cleaning all across the U.S. and Canada.

Sardone added, “It’s so tangible, and practical, when somebody needs help and a crew comes into their home and starts cleaning the bathrooms and mopping the floor, and vacuuming the carpets, it’s just such a personal act of love.”

Julie Windham is the CEO of Midland Housekeeping Incorporated. She said she and many of her employees have been impacted by cancer.

In 2017, when she heard about Cleaning for a Reason, she knew she had to help.

“With them and with us, because we are so family oriented, it hits home with them too, so they want to be a part of it as well. So, it’s become more of a company wide thing,” expressed Windham.

As of right now, Windham and her crew said they are the only ones to clean the homes of local cancer patients for free.

Windham made sure to add, “Nothing is charged to them, I don’t make a penny off of it, every single thing and every product that we use is completely, 100% free.”

Dorrian Wallace is a cancer patient, and she’s also a client of Windham’s cleaning services through cleaning for a reason.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and said finding Windham and Cleaning for a Reason was a big relief.

“Knowing that there’s people who understand your situation, not saying my house is ever filthy but it does get messy, you know, full of clutter, so knowing that they will come in and they’re just happy to help you, it feels amazing,” mentioned a grateful Wallace.

Wallace said the ability to focus on what really matters to her most, her family and her health, gives her comfort.

“I wasn’t even thinking about hanging up my laundry, but they did do that as well, so just little things like that, it does help that people understand and know what you’re going through,” said Wallace.

Since Midland Housekeeping became a part of Cleaning for a Reason, Windham has also dedicated her time to creating a cleaning line of products that she said are extremely healthy for her clients.

“We have a lot of customers that take a lot of medication, there’s a lot of people with lung issues and we really want to focus on providing breathe easy and safe environment,” mentioned Windham.

Sardone said she is happy to see so many people wanting to do more for their community.

“Now that we have over 12 hundred cleaning companies throughout the United States and Canada, doing the same thing in their community through cleaning for a reason, just giving away free house cleaning to families who are battling cancer, it’s literally the best feeling in the world,” expressed an ecstatic Sardone.

Wallace and other patients are thankful to the cleaners.

“You’re the most vulnerable, you’re house is your safe haven, you know, so whenever they come through I don’t ever feel any weird or off feelings, I’m just happy that they’re here.”

For more information on how to sponsor and or apply for cleaning services through Cleaning For a Reason, visit their website https://cleaningforareason.org/ .