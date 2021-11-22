Can you hear those sleigh bells ringing?

Junior League of Odessa to offer carriage rides this holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the Junior League of Odessa is offering horse-drawn carriage rides for a magical holiday experience. Riders will be taken on a one-of-a-kind journey through Emerald Forrest to view thousands of Christmas lights and festive decorations.

Junior League says the proceeds from ticket sales will be poured back into the community through grants, community assistance funds, and other projects aimed at ending childhood poverty.

The carriage rides will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. on December 9-11, and 14-16. Rides range in price from $150 for a four-person ride, $200 for a six-person ride, and $375 for a 12-person ride. Tickets for the event may be purchased here.