Calling all singers! American Idol auditions for Texans begins Wednesday

Calling all singers! American Idol is getting ready for its 20th season and they’re looking for West Texans to be the next hit superstar.

“Now is your chance, what have you got to lose,” says American Idol producer Melissa Elfar.

Starting Wednesday, August 11th the show will hold open virtual auditions for any singer that’s interested. All you have to do is signup here.

“You’re going to have live producer in your Zoom room” says Elfar. “We’re going to chat with you, we’re going to get to to know you a little bit.”

To audition you have to be between the age of 15-28. You can sing any song and any genre you want. We got some tips on how to stand out.

“Don’t just sing with your hands in your pocket, really show us your personality, bring us the full you.” says Elfar.

You might get bonus points if you have your own original songs to sing. Elfar says treat the audition like a job interview and be ready to bring your A game.

“Katy Perry said it best when she said this is not American singer, this is American Idol. We want the full package, so show it off.”

You can sign up any day for auditions up until September 8th.