Calling all DIY lovers! Here’s your chance to win some cash

HOUSTON (CW39) Do-it-yourself also known as “DIY” projects grew in popularity amid the pandemic. For some, the results have been stellar but for others, these projects didn’t quite pan out.
If you consider yourself a DIY expert, you have a chance to win $1,000 through Workshopedia’s DIY: Home Improvement Masterpiece Photo Contest. Contestants can showcase photos of their best home DIY projects for a chance to win the cash prize.
If you’re wondering what counts as a DIY project, it must be a home or garden project that you completed yourself. It could be a shelf, an outdoor shower, a planter, you name it! Workshopedia welcomes highly creative, stylized photos of anything you’ve built or created for your or someone else’s home or yard.
For the photo contest, either snap a new picture of a project in your home or send them an existing photo from your camera roll.
Contestants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. Also, contestants may only submit one photo per person for this contest.
To enter the contest, click this link. The deadline for contest submissions is Friday, July 16, 2021.
- Man arrested for hopping airport fence, trying to board jet: ‘Life is not a video game’
- Governors Abbott, DeSantis meet at Texas border, blame Biden and Dems for migrant surge
- Florida man steals alligator from golf course, tries ‘teaching it a lesson’ by throwing it on roof of bar
- Home from 1991 film ‘My Girl’ hits market in Florida, becomes most popular listing at Realtor.com
- NFL says it will play Black national anthem at all games in 2021