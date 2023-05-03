PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man from California pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to court documents, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division intercepted a known drug conspiracy occurring in the Pecos area. DPS CID requested U.S. Border Patrol’s assistance to seize suspected fentanyl in a controlled environment.

On February 23rd, at the USBP checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, a USBP canine alerted agents to search the vehicle driven by Edgar Jesus Castillo, 26, of Palmdale, California. During an inspection, agents located an unmarked envelope in the trunk of the vehicle containing a vacuum-sealed bag full of a compressed white powder. The powder tested positive for fentanyl.

Castillo obtained the 1.005 kilograms of fentanyl in California and was transporting it to Pecos, where he intended to rent a hotel room and meet with a customer traveling from Houston.

Castillo faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison with a maximum fine of $10 million. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statuary factors.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, USBP, and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ellis is prosecuting the case.