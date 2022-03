MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing Hangar has announced it will host its Aviation Fun Day this coming weekend.

Visitors are invited to tour the Midland Army Air Field Museum and take pictures with the aircraft on display. The CAF Desert Squadron will be cooking hamburgers and hotdogs for purchase, but admission to the event is free.

If you want to join in on the fun, the hanger will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. March 12 at 9600 Wright Drive.