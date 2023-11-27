NEW MEXICO (KMID/KPEJ) – New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort operation across all roadways in the state over the Thanksgiving holiday.

With the goal of increasing motorist safety and reducing the number of crashes through strong law enforcement, New Mexico State Police increased its patrol presence throughout the state, specifically from Wednesday, November 22nd through Sunday, November 26th.

State Police say the operation resulted in more than 3,200 citations, with 111 citations for lack of seat belt usage, and the arrest of 33 drunk drivers statewide. Additionally, officers investigated 84 crashes, with 3 being fatal. The Commerical Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 95 commercial vehicle citations and conducted 526 commercial vehicle inspections.

New Mexico State Police says its top priority is the safety of motorists, with holiday travel operations expected to continue throughout the year. They are also encouraging the public to drive safely and obey all laws while traveling.