MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Bynum School has officially started its school year and staff members say that this is the largest group of students that the school has ever seen in its 38-year history.

According to the Bynum School headcount for the fall, a total of 116 new and returning students are back in class. This comes after a 61 student increase since 2018, the year that Bynum opened its new campus.

In a recent news release, staff members say that there is a waiting list for pre-kindergarten and high school students.

“I am honored and grateful that so many families have chosen Bynum School,” said Executive Director Keri St. John.

Executive Director Keri St. John goes on to say,

“We know the power of education to transform lives, and we’re honored that these families entrust Bynum School with their student’s educational future.”

In addition to the new students enrolled, Bynum School has hired several new employees and has openings for other qualified teachers and support staff.

Currently, Bynum School has added 38 positions rounding out to a total of 68 employees since its new campus opened in 2018.

“Bynum School has a 5:1 student-teacher ratio,” St. John said.

“In order to maintain small class sizes and provide individualized instruction, we need more teachers and support staff.”







The increase in enrollment is coming as the school implements new additions to the school week, including daily morning music, prayer, bi-monthly chapel time, and a new curriculum for pre-k and high school students.

“I appreciate the tremendous effort our faculty and staff have put forward to meet the spiritual, emotional, and academic needs of our students,” said St. John.

“It is a humbling reminder of our mission,” said St. John.