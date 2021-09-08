Butchers attempt to ‘steak’ claim in meat cutting competition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Butchers from across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico sharpened their knives and set out to prove they’re a cut above the rest in a Texas Roadhouse sponsored meat cutting competition.

Thursday’s winner of the qualifying round William Vaughn of Lawton, not only moves on to the national competition but could be $20,000 richer if he makes it to the end.

Texas Roadhouse meat cutters like Vaughn, who just got a step closer to $20,000, and Ricardo Rodriguez said competitions like this sharpen their skills.

“We can do better yields and a better job of cutting meat,” Rodriguez said.

This is Rodriguez’s seventh attempt at winning big at the competition.

He said the biggest challenge for him is his nerves but says the ultimate prize would mean everything for him.

“What would you do with $20,000? Whoo! A lot of things,” Rodriguez said.

Lyle Gay, Texas Roadhouse’s Product Coach, said cutters from all over the country will compete at the national level.

Gay said this is fun for the cutters but said there is a lot of mental preparation butchers have to make before picking up the knife.

“We have a saying whenever we do meat cutting, it’s quality, then yield then speed, so we wanna be good, we wanna have great looking steaks,” Gay said.

Gay said the winner, Vaughn, had a game plan.

“The more reps and the more time they spend as a meat cutter they figured out what works for them and it’s just getting good at that and bringing it here and executing said plan,” Gay said.

Gay said all in all it’s good to bring them together as they work to be better as a brand and celebrate what they do each day for the company.

They awarded the best sirloin, filet and ribeye Rodriguez winning best filet and Vaughn winning best overall.