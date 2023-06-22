MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The 10th annual Bustin for Badges sporting clays tournament brought in a record $540,000 last month, benefitting four Permian area law enforcement agencies, according to preliminary estimates.

The three day tournament at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays, in Stanton, also reached a record number of shooters among the 2,000 attendees and volunteers for the event, which has quickly become one of the largest law enforcement fundraisers in the country, according to a release.

Including the tally from the May tournament, the competition has raised more than $4 million since 2014, directly benefiting the Midland and Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Midland and Odessa Police Departments. This year, each agency will receive about $135,000.

The funds have allowed the agencies to purchase vital life-saving equipment and technology, as well as make budget ends meet, especially in unpredictable economic times.

Since being founded a decade ago by seven dedicated board members, the contest has quickly grown from a local gathering, attracting a few hundred shooters, into the Permian’s premier fundraising centerpiece, fielding 420 teams last month. Additionally, more than 200 Permian-focused companies supported this year’s contest, according to the release.