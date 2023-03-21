MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Faudree and Texas-191 Rosa’s on Saturday selling raffle tickets as part of the Burrito For Badges event.

They will be there from 8am until 2pm selling raffle tickets for $20 each, with proceeds benefitting local law enforcement. Special units will be there. This is also a great opportunity to take pictures with officers.

Prizes include:

2023 Polaris Ranger 570 – $10,400 value

Kent Kwik Gas Cards – $2,600 value and 4 oil change gift cards

Traeger Pellet Grill Pro 575 – $900 value and a Midland Meat Company Gift Card – $500 value

The raffle drawing will be on Friday, May 5 at Windwalker Farms. You do not need to be present to win.

Bustin’ for Badges benefits local law enforcement (OPD, MPD, ECSO & MCSO) and helps pay for much-needed equipment and supplies.

For more information, please call 432-571-3462.