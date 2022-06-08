PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Every year, thousands of people come together to raise money for our local law enforcement. The total amount raised at the 9th Annual Bustin’ for Badges Clay Shoot was $440,000.

A two-day event raising several hundreds of thousands of dollars, Bustin’ for Badges has given police departments across West Texas, the funds they need to buy potentially life-saving equipment.







Earlier this week, checks were presented to the Ector and Midland County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as their respective police departments. Law enforcement agencies were presented with a check for $110,000 dollars per agency.

Deputies we spoke to said that the money raised will go a long way and allow them to keep the community safe.

“We’re going to use the funds to enhance technology, we’ve recently gone to an intelligence-led model here at the Odessa Police Department, and this money will go towards technological upgrades to the systems we have now,” said Deputy Cheif Robert Doporto with OPD.

Midland County Sheriff, David Criner shared his thoughts about receiving the check.

“It helps us out financially and allows us to get more safety equipment for our officers, and new technology to keep up with the bad guy,” said Sheriff Criner.

Organizers say that each year the event keeps getting bigger and could last for the span of 3-days.