MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nearly 2,000 participants and volunteers are expected this week in support of the 10th annual Bustin’ for Badges sporting clays tournament, a three day event that’s evolved into one of the nation’s largest law enforcement fundraisers.

Since it’s founding in 2014 by a group of seven dedicated board members, the contest has quickly grown from a local gathering attracting less than 500 shooters into the Permian’s premier fundraising centerpiece, welcoming nearly 1,700 participants on 420 teams this year.

This event has raised more than $3.5 million to directly benefit the Midland and Ector County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Midland and Odessa Police Departments. The funds have allowed the agencies to purchase vital life-saving equipment and technology.

More than 200 Permian-focused companies are supporting this year’s contest at Windwalker Farms Sporting Calys in Stanton.

“We are honored to give back to the men and women who selflessly work to protect and serve our communities throughout the Permian Basin,” said Pioneer President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Dealy, who was recently appointed as the company’s next CEO and will take over those leadership duties in 2024. “We couldn’t do what we do without our law enforcement officers and deputies protecting the people and places we call home.”