MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The 20th Annual Bustin’ Clay for United Way takes place Friday, August 19th at Jake’s Clays. With help from sponsors like XTO Energy, the proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Midland.

Bustin’ Clay is one of the largest fundraising events for the area non-profit, and just last year it raised more than $170,000 for the United Way of Midland campaign.

The event allows sponsors and community members to participate in a sporting & networking event with other Permian Basin companies while benefitting the community.

In a recent news release, organizers say that participants can form teams of up to six shooters for the Bustin’ Clay event and the registration fee is $200 per shooter.

Registration fees include shooting entry, door prize entry, breakfast provided by PB Materials, and lunch provided by Blue Sky Midland.

The first rotation begins at 7:30 am and the second rotation starts at 1:30 pm. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The deadline to register is August 15th.

Please call Megan Davis at 432-685-7708 or email mdavis@uwmidland.org for registration and/or

sponsorship information.

You can also register online, here.