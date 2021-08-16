Businesses vandalized in Odessa speak out

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Early Sunday night, several businesses in North Odessa were vandalized by an unknown suspect leaving store owners to clean up the mess.

Starbucks, Dairy Queen, MCH Primary Care, Kelly Moore Paints, and Burger King were the five locations vandalized by the unknown suspect.

Store managers shared with us their frustration and concern about what happened to their businesses.

“When they really actually showed me the pictures and surveillance I was like wow this actually really happened..like why would you do that”

The manager at Kelly Moore Paint told us that in her 12 years of working in Odessa, she’s never seen this type of criminal behavior.

“Everything’s just getting worse all around kids are getting worse .. it’s not what it used to be when we were younger”

Odessa Police Department released a statement today stating that the suspect involved could be responsible for vandalizing all 5 of the locations off of Grandview and 42nd street.

anyone who has information about what happened is asked to contact Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333.

This investigation is still ongoing.