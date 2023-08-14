MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple agencies are actively working on a hydrochloride acid spill at a business in the area of SCR 1156 and FM 1213.

So far, one patient has been taken by personal vehicle to the hospital and another has been taken for medical care by EMS. The rest of the workers at the business where the spill occurred have been evacuated. Midland County officials have not identified the business involved.

Crews are on the scene securing the area and investigating the spill and homes and businesses downwind of the spill half a mile from the intersection are being evacuated. The community is asked to avoid the area.

