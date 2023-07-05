ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Authorities are looking for information on suspects who were involved in a burglary earlier this month, according to a post by Odessa Crime Stoppers.

The suspects stole a white 1985 Kenworth, with the Texas license plate number M077399, and a very unique tan colored custom water tank from a business on the 4000 block of W. 42nd Street. The truck was driven through the fence and traveled eastbound toward city limits, according to the post.

Prior to this burglary, authorities say the suspects were occupying a white 2004-2008 Ford F-150 crew cab.

If you know the suspects involved, or have any information, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference Ector County Sheriff’s Office case number 23-E2874. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous.