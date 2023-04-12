MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Festivities include several events from May 5th to May 8th that benefit local non-profit organizations as well as a Saturday night concert featuring the Pat Green Band with special guest Django Walker.

“We are excited to host an event that supports and recognizes the work of our first responders and several outstanding non-profit organizations,” says Tim Stallard, Executive Director of Bush Tennis Center. “Their commitment and work improve the quality of life for so many throughout the Permian Basin.”

On Saturday, May 6th at 8:00 am, lace up your running shoes for the Run & Racket 5k Run and 1Mile Run/Walk followed by an optional pickleball tournament benefiting Permian Warrior Partnership presented by Sandstone Ridge. To register for the 5k and 1 Mile, please visit Midland Athletic Company website.

Throughout the day there will be a Vendor Market, Food Trucks & Resource Fair for Veterans along with a State Championship BBQ Cook-off benefitting the Bynum School Fun Friday Program.

Then at 8:00 pm, Texas country music star Pat Green with special guest Django Walker will perform at Bush Tennis Center. “I’m looking forward to returning to Bush Tennis Center again this year to help support the Bush ACE Outreach Program which helps so many kids throughout West Texas,” said Pat Green. Doors will open at 6:00 pm with food trucks onsite.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the gate. You can find tickets here. A limited number of VIP tables (4 seats) are available for $375 by contacting Sandra@bushtenniscenter.org or by calling.

On Monday, May 8th, will be the Eagles & Aces First Responders Golf Tournament, presented by J&T Hillman Family Properties and hosted by Hogan Park Golf Course. The shotgun golf tournament will consist of teams comprised of first responders and event sponsors. For information on hole sponsorships or first responder registration, please call or email Tim Stallard.